Orlando weather: Labor Day Weekend brings scattered storms, showers across Central Florida

Sunday forecast

There are better chances of showers and storms on the way across Central Florida on Sunday. The best chances will take place from roughly 2-7 p.m. Sunday afternoon and evening, with a 60% chance expected.

This means there will be plenty of breaks in the rain, allowing for some brief periods of dry time across the region. However, those who see the rain should plan for heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Most rain chances come to an end near and after sunset.

Afternoon high temperatures will be right around average, with most climbing into the low 90s.

Labor Day forecast

More of the same is on the way for Labor Day in Central Florida.

Hot temperatures and scattered showers and storms can be expected.

Highs will climb into the low 90s with a 60% chance of afternoon downpours and storms.

Looking ahead

A surge of moisture will move into the region this upcoming week, leading to higher and better chances of showers and storms.

A southeasterly flow will help usher in deep tropical moisture into the region, leading to elevated rain chances throughout the week.

Some areas, especially near the coast, could see as high as 2 to 4 inches of rain early this week.

Tracking the tropics

There are three waves of potential tropical development in the Atlantic:

Wave 1: A 20% chance of development exists for the wave off the coast of Texas and Gulf of Mexico. While a named storm is not set to form, heavy rain will be likely across parts of the Texas and Louisiana coastline through the next several days.

Wave 2: A 40% chance of development exists for the tropical wave that's moving through the south-central Atlantic. This is the primary wave the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking as it shows signs of slow organization and development. Later this week, a tropical depression could form as the wave moves into the Caribbean. Beyond that, there is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to if a named storm will form and the path it would take. The next name on the list is Francine.

Wave 3: A smaller wave that's just now making it off the western coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. As it works further into the Atlantic, some slow development may be possible.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: