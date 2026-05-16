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Orlando weather: Hot Saturday with spotty storms possible this afternoon

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Published  May 16, 2026 9:04am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando weather: Hot Saturday with spotty storms possible this afternoon

Orlando weather: Hot Saturday with spotty storms possible this afternoon

Hot and humid Saturday with spotty afternoon storms possible, bringing brief heavy rain and lightning to parts of Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hot temperatures and spotty shower and storm chances are on the way for our Saturday across Central Florida. Highs today will be just a degree or two above normal, climbing into the mid 80s along the coast and into the low 90s inland. 

A 30% chance of isolated showers and storms are expected, mainly this afternoon. A few isolated downpours can't be ruled out this morning, especially near the coast. 

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Higher chances will begin at around 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. , with chances peaking between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. 

Areas near the I-75 corridor will have the best chances of seeing rain and storms. However, a few quick downpours can't be ruled out closer to the I-4 corridor. Any lingering showers will fade after sunset this evening.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Mild, mostly dry, and slightly more humid tonight. Sunday morning lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Higher chances of showers and storms will develop Sunday across Central Florida. A 60% chance of afternoon and evening scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow, but don't plan for a washout. 

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Heavy rain, downpours, and lightning will be possible starting at around 1-2pm and will last through around 8pm, before eventually fading into the late evening hours. 

Temperatures will hold steady next week a degree or two either side of 90. It appears that next week could begin what looks to be a start to the rainy season and a more summer-like pattern. 

Sea-breeze driven daily downpours and storms will be possible just about every afternoon next week.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by FOX 35 storm team meteorologist Jessica Dobson on May 16, 2026.

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