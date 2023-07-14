Orlando weather: Hot, humid day expected across Central Florida

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Hot and humid as we course through this Friday. Highs hit near 95 degrees inland, closer to 90 degrees along the coastal areas.

The Atlantic sea breeze will develop by noon or so. This feature will work in tandem with the high heat and moisture to develop showers and storms.

Much of the rain will fire up after 2 to 3 p.m. and coverage stands at over 60%.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Heavy rain and lightning can be expected. Later this Friday evening, rain fades after 9 p.m. and skies are mostly cloudy.

BEACHES:

Loads of sunshine and toasty temps will rule the beaches early this Friday.

The afternoon brings a high near 90 degrees seaside while showers and storms could develop by early afternoon with chances around 50% through sundown tonight.

Lightning will likely be of issue where stronger storms perk up. Surf is in the knee-high range, best for longboards if you want to score a few rides. Rip current risk remains in the low-moderate range.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid at the parks on this Friday.

Highs near 95 degrees with heat index values around 105 degrees. Storms pepper into the area near the attractions after 3 p.m., with the collision of the sea breezes expected around 7 p.m.

Heavy pockets of rain and lightning will be the norm.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will continue rise into the weekend. We've declared both Saturday and Sunday FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS to address some dangerous levels of heat.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Actual highs are expected to hit in the 95-96 degree range. Humidity on top of the hot temps will bring the heat index into the 110 degree range in some cities.

It'll be good policy to limit outdoor activities during this time as heat illness could pose a big risk to your health. Stay hydrated and don't forget sunscreen.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Newly formed Subtropical Storm Don is meandering about the Atlantic this Friday morning.

Max winds are at 50 mph with higher gusts. While Don remains far away in the distant Atlantic and not a direct threat to Florida or any land for that matter, the system could send an increase in long period ocean swell by the middle of next week.

Longer term forecast on Don keeps the system out at sea but, the FOX 35 STORM TEAM will continue monitor the situation. Stay tuned and with us!