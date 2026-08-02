Orlando weather: Hot, humid day before afternoon storms

Unsettled, cloudy and showery weather continues today. A few thunderstorms will develop, but the lion's share of the rain stays west, over the Gulf Coast region and Big Bend. There's a flood watch for that region until Monday evening.

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Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of passing showers and a few storms. Not a washout (not an all-day rain). High 89°.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a 60% chance for passing showers and a few storms. Again, not a washout. High 88°.

Showers and storms will become much more scattered through the rest of the evening. But there will still be some lingering showers tonight.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

A trough of low pressure across the East Coast will keep things unsettled into midweek, before a drier, hotter upper-level high pressure zone forms over our region. This means a return to the sunny mornings, steamy afternoons and sea breeze-driven afternoon storms.

Tracking the tropics

Everything is quiet, and the NHC says no activity is expected over the next 7 days.