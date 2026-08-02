Orlando weather: Hot, humid day before afternoon storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Unsettled, cloudy and showery weather continues today. A few thunderstorms will develop, but the lion's share of the rain stays west, over the Gulf Coast region and Big Bend. There's a flood watch for that region until Monday evening.
Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of passing showers and a few storms. Not a washout (not an all-day rain). High 89°.
What will the weather look like tomorrow?
What to Expect:
Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a 60% chance for passing showers and a few storms. Again, not a washout. High 88°.
Showers and storms will become much more scattered through the rest of the evening. But there will still be some lingering showers tonight.
Looking ahead
What to Expect:
A trough of low pressure across the East Coast will keep things unsettled into midweek, before a drier, hotter upper-level high pressure zone forms over our region. This means a return to the sunny mornings, steamy afternoons and sea breeze-driven afternoon storms.
Tracking the tropics
Everything is quiet, and the NHC says no activity is expected over the next 7 days.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner on August 2, 2026.