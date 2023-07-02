Orlando weather: Heat advisories likely in face of high temps

Today's high: 96 degrees



Tonight's low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Abundant sunshine will help temperatures soar again on Sunday. With little to no rain chance over Central FL, highs will climb into the low to mid 90s area-wide. Heat index values will be at least at 100 in most areas. Be sure to take breaks if you plan on being outdoors this afternoon.



BEACHES:

Another sunny day at the beach. However, a long swell will lead to a high rip current risk so be mindful of your surroundings and avoid swimming if you can. Sunscreen is also a must as a sunburn can develop in 15 minutes or less for some. Low tide will occur early in the afternoon. Highs will reach 90 along the coast with a onshore wind helping to keep it cooler than inland areas.



THEME PARKS:

No rain chance for the parks, but it will be plenty hot and humid! The high will climb to 96 today with a feels like temperatures up to 104. Make sure to hydrate!



OUTLOOK:

The return of tropical moisture will allow for better afternoon storm chances beginning Monday along with higher levels of heat. Highs will climb into the mid to even upper 90s with plenty of humidity to go around. This combination could bring heat to dangerous heights (105-110 heat index). Heat Advisories will likely be issued for much of Central FL. As for storm chances, expect typical daily afternoon storms. This would include the 4th of July so plan accordingly!



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

It remains quiet in the tropics with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor the Atlantic so keep with us at FOX 35!