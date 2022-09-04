Orlando weather forecast: Stray showers leading to afternoon thunderstorms

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Rain: 50% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns: Isolated Showers are possible along the coast early in the morning. Shower and thunderstorm activity will begin after 2 pm for the interior of Central Florida. The main threats include gusty winds up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

BEACHES:

Sunday will be a great beach day! There is a slight chance of rain to start the day, but this will quickly clear out. Rain chances do increase to 40 $% through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches. The rip current risk will be moderate with the surf being around 2 ft. Make sure to swim next to a lifeguard stand and apply sunscreen!

THEME PARKS:

Another hot and humid day at the parks. Rain chances will be at 50% coverage for the afternoon. After 2 pm expect afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Remember, when it roars, go indoors.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances on Labor Day will be low at 40%. Temperatures throughout the work week remain in the low 90s. Rain chances increase through the rest of the week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS:

Hurricane Danielle will stay out in the North Atlantic, with no effect to land. Tropical Storm Earl will also have no impact on Florida, as it stays to the East long term as front steers it away. Even though Earl is over 700 miles away, it could still cause rough surf along the coast. Track the tropics on the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app as the peak of the season approaches on September 10th!