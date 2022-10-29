Orlando weather forecast: Another warm day with isolated showers

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Rain: 20%





Main weather concerns:

Another warm day across Central Florida with mostly sunny skies. The onshore flow out of the east does continue and that could allow a few isolated showers, especially towards the coast. Rain chances overall remain at 20-30%. Overall, most should remain dry this weekend. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-80s across the interior and upper 70s to low-80s along our east coast beaches.





BEACHES:

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds along with a northeast onshore wind. Passing showers are possible. Rip current risk remains at a moderate level, make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Surf is up to 4'.



THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature mixed skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Humidity has returned so stay hydrated!





OUTLOOK:

Dry air will remain over our area through next week. That means rain chances will be limited with only a few coastal showers in the forecast. Highs will continue in the mid 80s until a change in winds late next week.







TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic. Both disturbances now have a chance of developing over the next 5 days. The system in the Atlantic, will likely move to the north and will not impact Central Florida. The second system is an area of low pressure that is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean Sea this weekend and continue to move westward. The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue tracking the tropics for you and keep in mind that Hurricane Season runs until November 30th. Stay prepared and aware of the tropical outlook in the coming days!