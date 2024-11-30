Orlando weather: Cooler conditions for weekend

Today:

Partly sunny, chilly, and breezy. A stray shower or two is possible with the onshore flow...mainly near the coast. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Tonight:

Mix of clouds and stars. Crisp. Lows in in the upper 40s and lower 50s. NW locales likely dip into the upper 30s while the coast hangs in the mid-50s. Wind: NNE 5-15.

Weather Breakdown:

High pressure is building in behind yesterday's cold front and that will make for a brighter but chillier conditions. The breeze coming in from the north continues to usher in the chill with temps holding below normal not just today but into Sunday as well. Sunday into Monday, a secondary cold front swings through the region and that brings a reinforcing shot of chillier air into our first full week of December. Highs fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday with lows in the 30s for many of us. That's why Tuesday and Wednesday are Impact Days.

Frost is possible, especially if the wind can relax and in lower/sheltered areas. That's something we'll be monitoring. Beyond that, temps start to moderate as this area of high pressure holds. With that, we're expecting plenty of sun through the first week of December.