Orlando weather: Cold front brings breezy showers today, colder week ahead

A potent cold front swings into Central Florida today, and it does bring the chance for a few showers. The best bet for these will be our NW neighborhoods as we'll likely see the shower activity fizzling as the front works to the southeast.

A couple of sprinkles are expected around Orlando, but it won't amount to much, if any. The bigger story isn't the rain, but actually the cooler air.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Temperatures top out in the middle to upper 70s, which is at least a little closer to average (72°) for this time of year.

The wind increases behind the cold front as well, with the northerly breeze pulling in the chillier feel. Gusts could get up to around 20–25 mph, so make sure anything that could blow around is secure.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

Temperatures will be much colder to kick off the workweek. Monday AM readings NW of Orlando will be down into the 30s, so be sure you grab a heavier jacket if you're heading out. Temps near Orlando will be closer to the 50° mark.

The wind won't do us any favors either, as it'll still be breezy from the NNE.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s during the afternoon with the help of the clouds. We'll have that onshore flow and that could make for a couple of sprinkles, especially near the coast. Seasonable conditions are on the docket Monday night with the clouds lingering. Lows look to dip back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

The chill sticks around for the entire workweek with temperatures essentially at or below average, which we really haven't had yet this winter.

Tuesday is looking drier and brighter with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s as high pressure briefly builds in. It doesn't last long though, as our next disturbance moves in mid to late week. This system brings the best chance for more meaningful rain we've seen in a while.

Chances increase to around 40% Wednesday with a likelihood of rain Thursday. With the ingredients in the atmosphere, we could see a few thunderstorms as well.

Some of the coldest air of the season, if not the chilliest, then takes over Thursday into Friday as this system departs.

Highs on Friday look to be in the middle to upper 50s with lows in the 30s. Some of our NW neighborhoods could dip to around freezing, meaning we could see more cold weather alerts. Wind chills look to dip into the 20s on Friday AM! Stay tuned!