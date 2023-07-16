Orlando weather: Clouds and rain help combat dangerous heat

Today's high: 91 degrees

Tonight's low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Rain chances may kick off a bit earlier Sunday with scattered showers and storms spreading to the south from northern Florida. Waves of moderate to heavy rain within storms will be likely especially for areas near Ocala and to the northwest. Rain coverage will increase area-wide by the early afternoon and continue through dinner time. Given rainfall in recent days, some spots could see localized flooding if heavy rain lingers. Otherwise, the main threat will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. Extra clouds and rain will likely prevent dangerous heat for today.



BEACHES:

A quiet start to the day at the beaches will quickly become cloudy and wet by the afternoon. Rain chances will peak after 2 pm along the coast. Be ready to head indoors! A moderate rip current risk returns today. With more clouds, highs will top out from the upper 80s north to low 90s along the Space Coast.



THEME PARKS:

Storm chances will rise by lunchtime with off-and-on rain expected through the afternoon. Clouds and rain will allow for a lower heat index, but it will still feel plenty humid with a high near 92 before the rain.



OUTLOOK:

Ample tropical moisture will allow for a steady diet of afternoon storms to begin the week. Rain chances could drop some midweek, but that may only allow the heat to reach higher levels. Highs will remain in the low to mid-90s all week.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Subtropical Storm Don is looking weak Sunday and should become a thing of the past in the next couple of days. Outside of that, the tropics remain quiet with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days.