Orlando weather: Beautiful Sunday, but storm chances return this week. Here's when.

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees



Quiet weather takes over Sunday with a breezy, east wind. We'll remain dry Sunday through Tuesday. Highs warm into the low to mid 80s.

BEACHES:

An onshore wind will make for a breezy day on the beach under abundant sunshine. Surf remains relatively high at 5-6 feet with a moderate risk of rip current. Highs will reach 80 along the coastline.

THEME PARKS:

A perfect day for the parks with no rain and plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm to near 85 with a light breeze. Don't forget the sunblock!

OUTLOOK:

A summer-like weather pattern will build this week allowing for some hot weather and increasing rain chances by Wednesday. Highs could reach into the mid-90s! As for rain chances, Thursday and Friday appear to be our best bet next week.