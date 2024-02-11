Orlando weather: Another warm February day on Super Bowl Sunday

TODAY'S HIGH: 82°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 64°



THIS WEEKEND: Another warm February day on Super Bowl Sunday. With winds still out of the south, highs will climb into the low 80s across Central Florida. Humidity will be even higher so it may be uncomfortable for some. Most should stay dry today, but we can't rule out a brief sprinkle this afternoon, especially near the coast.

BEACH FORECAST: Rough coastal conditions continue today with a high rip current risk and surf up to 2-3 feet Saturday. Highs will warm to near 80 along the coast with a breezy south wind. An isolated sprinkle is possible this afternoon as well.



THEME PARK FORECAST: A warm and humid day at the parks with highs into the low 80s. Make sure to drink plenty of water today!



MONDAY: Attention turns to our next system that will move across the Southeast to begin the week. During the daytime Monday, it will be dry in Central Florida. It’ll be warm and breezy with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The cold front will arrive Monday evening (after sunset) and depart by early Tuesday morning. A few isolated storms will be possible to the north of Ocala Monday evening with scattered showers late Monday into Tuesday farther south. We can not rule out isolated severe weather for our northern communities with wind the main risk for now. Severe weather and storms are unlikely south of I-4.



LONG RANGE: Tuesday features clearing with gusty winds along with much cooler weather as highs return to the upper 60s to near 70. Mornings will become cooler the rest of the week with highs a bit warmer each day. No rain during this time. Looking ahead to next weekend, which is the Daytona 500 -- odds favor there being at least some rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds at some point that weekend. Models indicate it could be a wet Sunday with a system rolling through Florida. Odds are increasing for impacts to the Daytona 500, but for now timing remains uncertain when conditions could improve. Keep checking in with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates throughout this week.