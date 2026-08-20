Orlando weather: Afternoon heat, humidity and storms

HOT & STORMY AFTERNOON



Yet another Heat Advisory has been issued for Central Florida as persistent heat continues with above average highs.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Central Florida today from 10am-7pm. This is due to heat indices (feels-like temperatures) soaring to a range of around 108-112°+ once we factor in elevated humidity levels.

Actual air temperatures will still be above normal as afternoon highs reach the mid 90s. If you have to spend extended time outdoors, especially doing physical activity between the hours of 11am-5pm, make sure you take lots of breaks and stay as hydrated as you can. It's vital to listen to your body and watch out for light-headedness or nausea as it can be a sign of heat exhaustion.

A 70% chance of scattered downpours and storms is on the way for this afternoon. An upper level low pressure will help to slightly enhance today's chances, bringing additional rounds of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms will begin to develop and pop-up on the radar at around noon, with highest chances of downpours and storms taking place from 2pm-8pm.



DOWNPOURS HELP BRING A SMALL DIP IN TEMPERATURES

Scattered storms and heavy rain will continue this weekend with a 50-60% chance. While it won't be a washout, plan for afternoon downpours with storms bringing frequent lightning and isolated gusty winds. All of which could impact outdoor plans, so keep a close eye to the skies and keep the rain gear within reach. Meanwhile, a more classic sea-breeze driven set-up will take hold into next week. This will help spark scattered afternoon storms while also helping to drop our temperatures by a few degrees. Highs next week will be closer to normal, climbing into the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

There is no tropical activity expected over the next seven days. Though, it's important to never let your guard down just because the Atlantic is quiet for now. Don't wait until there's a storm brewing, take this opportunity to check your hurricane plans and hurricane supply kit are ready to go.