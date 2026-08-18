Florida primary election live results: Congressional District 11

The Brief The Florida primary election is today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Scroll down for live election results in the U.S. 11th Congressional District race.



Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election to determine who will face-off against each other in November to represent Florida's 11th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Florida Congressman Daniel Webster announced in April that he would retire after his current term.

"After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my beloved wife Sandy, I have decided not to seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives," Rep. Webster said at the time.

"It has been an honor and privilege to represent my beloved state in the U.S. House of Representatives. I’ve never taken for granted my responsibility to Florida’s hardworking taxpayers and families to advance common-sense reforms and principled policy. The time has come to pass the torch to the next conservative leader and spend more precious time with my wife, children and 24 grandchildren"

Live election results: U.S. House, Congressional District 11