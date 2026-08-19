Plans show expanded Mattel water park complex near Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Plans for a Mattel-branded entertainment complex near Orlando have expanded to more than 13 acres and now include a large indoor water park with a retractable roof and a tower that could reach 100 feet, according to permits submitted to Orange County.
The proposed development off State Road 535 would include a 95,000-square-foot indoor arena designed by Orlando-based Martin Aquatic. Renderings show water slides extending outside the building before returning indoors.
What they're saying:
Matthew Miller, a theme park technologist, who has reviewed the plans, said the retractable roof could distinguish the project from other Orlando attractions.
"That’s gonna be a first in Orlando," Miller said, adding that the feature could allow more of the park to operate during thunderstorms.
Miller said the project's footprint has grown by nearly 25% from earlier plans. The proposed tower height has also increased from slightly more than 50 feet to as much as 100 feet.
Plans also call for a separate 45,000-square-foot entertainment building, a wave tower and nearly 900 parking spaces. The broader development is expected to include restaurants and a hotel.
The complex is planned for vacant land next to the Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores. Orange County must still approve the requested height increase.
What's next:
No opening date has been announced. The project is expected to create about 200 jobs.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Mattel and Matthew Miller, a theme park technologist, and permits submitted in Orlando County.