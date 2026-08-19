Stealing from the dead: Trio arrested in alleged multistate cemetery theft spree

The Brief Three people are accused of stealing jewelry and heirlooms from gravesites across several states, including Florida. Drake Milam and Angela Garrett were arrested in Indianapolis, while Porsche Bancroft turned herself in, in Seminole County. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking families to report missing items.



Three people accused of stealing jewelry and family heirlooms from gravesites and mausoleums across several states have been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the three are from Indianapolis and are accused of targeting cemeteries across the eastern United States, including sites in Orange, Seminole and Hillsborough counties in Florida.

The backstory:

Investigators identified the suspects as Drake Milam, his girlfriend, Porsche Bancroft, and Bancroft’s mother, Angela Garrett.

Surveillance video captured suspects entering mausoleums before leaving with necklaces, bracelets, watches and other items, according to investigators.

Garrett and Milam were arrested in Indianapolis, while Bancroft turned herself in at the Seminole County jail.

Authorities are searching nationwide for three people accused of breaking into mausoleums and stealing jewelry and other family heirlooms from burial sites. The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as (L-R) Porsche Bancroft, Angela Expand

Licensed mental health counselor Cherlette McCullough said crimes involving gravesites can be particularly difficult for grieving families.

Authorities are searching nationwide for three people accused of breaking into mausoleums and stealing jewelry and other family heirlooms from burial sites. The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Drake Milam, Porsche Bancroft a Expand

"It can really disrupt someone’s sense of safety who’s going through that grieving process," McCullough said. "They get to this place of safety, and this type of crime can make them feel like their safety is no longer there."

The three face charges that include injuring or removing a tomb or monument, disturbing the contents of a grave or tomb and grand theft of more than $20,000.

Court records show Bancroft posted bond and has been released from jail.

What's next:

Investigators believe there could be additional victims and are asking families who discover items missing from a loved one’s resting place to contact law enforcement.