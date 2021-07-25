Monday declared FOX 35 Storm Alert Day; system has 50% chance to develop

We start the day off on a dry note with muggy conditions.

Temperatures will warm into the low 90s across the interior with the coast reaching the upper 80s.

Heat Index readings will hit the triple digits in some cities, so make sure you are staying hydrated and reapplying your sunscreen.

Through the mid-morning and afternoon, scattered showers and isolated storms will move onshore.

These showers are all thanks to a weak low-pressure system located just offshore of Central Florida.

As of now, the east side of this system has the most showers and storm activity.

Orlando is located on the west side of that system, so shower activity is rather limited.

Once this system pushes west over Florida late Sunday or early Monday morning, all of that storm activity in the Atlantic will move over our viewing area.

We are calling Monday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

This means we will see an increase in showers and storms with the chance for localized flooding.

Advertisement

Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the latest showers directly on your phone.