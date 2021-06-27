Hurricane forecasters track 2 disturbances in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two disturbances in the tropics.

They said that an area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms.

The system could slowly develop further into the week, moving west and then west-northwest. Formation chances over the next two days are 20 percent, but 30 percent over the next five days.

Then, NHC said that there is also a surface trough interacting with an upper-level low about 600 miles east-southeast of the Georgia coast. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

However, they said that significant development of this system is not anticipated due to dry air and unfavorable upper-level winds. It has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next two to five days.

The disturbance is reportedly expected to reach the southeastern U.S. by late Monday though.

