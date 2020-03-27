Hot and dry in Central Florida, when will it rain?

It'll be another day feeling like summer in Central Florida, as temperatures climb to the low 90s.

A strong high pressure ridge will park itself over the Florida peninsula this weekend, which means even hotter weather is ahead.

On Friday, afternoon high temperatures will climb to around 91 degrees in Orlando.

By Saturday, temperatures will approach 94 degrees, which would break the record of 92 set in 1994.

We will stay sunny and dry through the weekend, with the next best chance for coming next week.

On Wednesday, April 1, a cold front will slide over the state, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Behind it, cooler air will filter in, and temperatures will be closer to "average" by Thursday, topping off around 80 degrees.