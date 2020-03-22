High pressure heat machine continues for Central Florida

article

Doesn't it seem like we went from Spring to Summer with a snap of the fingers? Well, your senses aren't deceiving you! High temperatures across Central Florida have been mighty warm, moving well into the 80s, even lower 90s for some, day in, day out. High pressure will continue it's reign across the region, going on week 3 of providing the area with well above normal highs.

As we kick off the new week, the song will remain the same. Plentiful sunshine coupled with an increase in afternoon clouds as the East Coast seabreeze develops and pushes well inland by mid-afternoon. Highs will have a chance yet again to hit in the upper 80s West of I-95, closer to the beach front expect mid-80s. Skies will continue dry which is not a good thing. The local landscape is quite parched and it won't take much to spark wild fires across Central Florida.



As we head into the end of next week, Florida will be surrounded by high pressure. This will do a few things weather wise. First off, all cold fronts that attempt to roll into Florida will be repelled to the North, so no hope for any cool downs. Winds will remain out of a very warm Southerly component, working in tandem with plentiful sunshine to really bring the heat. Skies remain dry, any hopes for rainfall look non-existant.

Model forecasts for Central Florida are sending a hot weather signal by next weekend. Friday and Saturday look to see the hottest temps heading in to the mid-90s. Even the Coastal Counties will see a mighty surge in temps, closing in on 90 there.