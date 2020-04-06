Heating Up To Easter Weekend

After some cooler temperatures these past 5 days, it looks like the southerly flow is going to kick back in and bring up the heat! Our normal high temperature this week is 81 degrees, but it looks like we will average out near 88 degrees through Friday.

As our dry season continues we will have very little if any rainfall through this upcoming Easter weekend. A storm system will cruise to our north quickly and not allow much moisture to stream up ahead.

On Sunday afernoon we will still have high pressue holding on with an approaching area of rain on the way for Monday. This wave may bring some substantial rainfall totals in addition to the threat of a few stronger storms.

Hope you have a blessed Easter Weekend that you finds you in good health and cherished family time....with social distancing always in mind.