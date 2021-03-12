Heating up! 80s to stick around through next week

Central Florida is heating up for spring breakers this weekend.

If you plan to head to the beach, be sure to pack sunscreen and keep in mind there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents at all beaches through Saturday night.

"It is a NICE day to head to the beach. Highs right around 77 degrees along the coast," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "Be aware of the dangerous life- threatening rip currents and always swim near a lifeguard."

Dry conditions continue this weekend, as high pressure parks itself over the western Atlantic Ocean on Sunday.

Veering winds will mean warmer temperatures by Sunday, with highs reaching the low 80s along the coast, and mid-80s inland.

By mid-week next week, the warmest temperatures are expected across the interior, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The next best chance for rain is on Thursday, (30-40% coverage) as a cold front approaches the state.