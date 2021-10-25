Halloween cooldown: Temperatures in the 40s and 50s to follow incoming front

Central Florida can expect a few days of weather transition this week.

The week starts off with some scattered showers and warm temperatures.

Weather energy will move across Florida from west to east this Monday. By early to mid-afternoon, rain chances will diminish with a little clearing from north to south across the viewing area. Then, at night, skies dry up with Tuesday coming in on a sunny note. Same expected on Wednesday.

Attention mid-to-late week will turn to an approaching front, which is currently located across the western United States. This strong storm will cross the country, spawning showers, storms, and even a little snow in the Rockies.

Before this system arrives in Central Florida, we can expect warm, mostly sunny conditions with rainfall taking shape late Wednesday night into Thursday. A few strong storms will be around on Thursday and the FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking them.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

As the storm clears the area, skies will dry into Friday and a surge of cooler, drier air will move in. Halloween weekend will be sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Expect highs in the 70’s and lows for both Saturday and Sunday morning down in the 50s around east Central Florida. The northern portion of the region will be in the upper 40s.

A cool change is coming but patience is required until then — enjoy!

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.