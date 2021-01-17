Florida wakes up to the 30s and 40s but warmer weather is on the way

It has been a cold weekend across Central Florida.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day brings another round of below-average temperatures as Orlando will be in the upper-60s. By the evening hours, temperatures will be dropping yet again to the upper-30s and low-40s.

The good news is, this will be the last cold spell for at least the next few days.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Advertisement

Our next warming trend begins by the middle of the week and continues through the weekend. Skies will be mostly clear with dry conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be near seasonal in the low-70s. Thursday will be in the mid-70s and temperatures will reach the upper-70s on Friday and Saturday.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.