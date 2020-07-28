Florida remains in forecast cone of what could become Tropical Storm Isaias

An area of showers and storms moving through the Caribbean is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias and it could target Florida, as its path keeps the state in its cone.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the area of showers and storms was moving west-northwest at 23 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. It is located just about 105 miles south of St. Croix and 180 miles south-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Some strengthening is expected and the system is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Isaias on Wednesday. If it does, it would be the 9th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm's center is expected to move near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, then over Hispaniola on Thursday, reaching the southeastern Bahamas on Friday. It will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas:

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

Florida remains within the cone of uncertainty, according to the latest track.

FOX 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards expects tropical storm conditions across Florida beginning as early as Saturday and will continue throughout the weekend. However, he explained that "the exact path and strength is too early to call due to all of the hurdles this system must overcome."

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

