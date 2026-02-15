Daytona 500: Starting lineup, weather forecast, how to watch live
DAYTONA, Fla. - The Daytona 500 is here – and so are the drivers and the fans! It's the 68th running of the Daytona 500 at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Florida!
Who will win the 2026 Daytona 500? What's the starting lineup? Will the rain stay away in time to finish the race without delays?
Here's everything you need to know about the Daytona 500: Starting lineup, weather forecast, and how to watch live on FOX 35 and FOX 35.
When is the Daytona 500? How can I watch live?
The Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on FOX 35, FOX, FOX Sports, and streamed on the FOX One app.
The race was pushed up an hour earlier (from 2:30 p.m.) due to the threat of potential rain later in the day.
Daytona 500 Weather Forecast
The Daytona 500's start time was pushed to 1:30 p.m. (an hour earlier) due to the threat of severe weather later Sunday afternoon and evening. FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the hour-by-hour forecast.
Daytona 500 starting lineup, positions
Kyle Busch – No. 8 Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe – No. 19 Toyota
Joey Logano – No. 22 Ford
Chase Elliott – No. 9 Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney – No. 12 Ford
Carson Hocevar – No. 77 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon – No. 3 Chevrolet
Kyle Larson – No. 5 Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Ford
Michael McDowell – No. 71 Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek – No. 42 Toyota
Christopher Bell – No. 20 Toyota
Shane van Gisbergen – No. 97 Chevrolet
Josh Berry – No. 21 Ford
Daniel Suárez – No. 7 Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – No. 47 Chevrolet
Casey Mears – No. 66 Ford
Todd Gilliland – No. 34 Ford
Ryan Preece – No. 60 Ford
Ty Gibbs – No. 54 Toyota
Alex Bowman – No. 48 Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Toyota
Cole Custer – No. 41 Chevrolet
Erik Jones – No. 43 Toyota
Noah Gragson – No. 4 Ford
Tyler Reddick – No. 45 Toyota
Bubba Wallace – No. 23 Toyota
Riley Herbst – No. 35 Toyota
Corey Heim – No. 67 Toyota
Zane Smith – No. 38 Ford
Jimmie Johnson – No. 84 Toyota
Connor Zilisch – No. 88 Chevrolet
Cody Ware – No. 51 Chevrolet
Ty Dillon – No. 10 Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger – No. 16 Chevrolet
Austin Cindric – No. 2 Ford
Ross Chastain – No. 1 Chevrolet
BJ McLeod – No. 78 Chevrolet
William Byron – No. 24 Chevrolet
Justin Allgaier – No. 40 Chevrolet
Chris Buescher – No. 17 Ford
NASCAR said Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chebrolet, initially qualified for the Daytona 500 in Duel 2, but was later disallowed due to a failure in a post-Duel inspection.
Are tickets still available?
The race is considered to be sold out, according to NASCAR and Daytona officials. Re-sold tickets may be available on secondary market websites, like StubHub, SeatGeek, and other similar sites.
"The DAYTONA 500 continues to be a national moment and cultural landmark woven into the fabric of American sport and identity," said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway, in a statement.
"The demand for fans to experience NASCAR is at an all-time high and their continued support of the sport starts at DAYTONA. With drivers competing for another record purse of over $31 million in the 68th running of The Great American Race, the history books will be rewritten once again at The World Center of Racing."
This year's record-setting purse: $31,045,575
More than $31 million is up for grabs in the Daytona 500 – setting a record for the largest purse in the history of the Daytona 500 race.
How long is the race?
The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race held at Daytona International Speedway. Since Daytona's track is 2.5 miles along, professional NASCAR drivers will complete 200 laps around the track, with the winner crossing the finish line to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy.
The first Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway was held on Feb. 22, 1959, in front of more than 41,000 spectators, according to the Speedway's website. Today, more than 100,000 people can reportedly fill the grand stands at the Speedway.
Who is singing the national anthem?
That hasn't been announced yet.
Here are previous singers:
2020: Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello
2021: Technical Sergeant Sam Allen
2022: Trace Adkins
2023: Breland
2024: 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus
2025: Technical Sgt. Michael J. Aiello
Country singer Miranda Lambert is set to perform the pre-race concert.
Who is the Grand Marshal?
Comedian Nate Bargatze will serve at the 2026 Grand Marshal.
Hollywood actor Kurt Russell will serve as the honorary pace car driver.
How does the Daytona 500 work?
A total of 41 drivers will ultimately compete in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. Thirty-seven drivers are locked in – and eight drivers will compete for four remaining spots through a series of duels and qualifying races.
The race itself is divided into 3 stages:
Stage 1: 65 laps
Stage 2: 70 laps
Stage 3: 70 laps
Daytona 500 Schedule & Hours
Editor's note: On Saturday, NASCAR officials announced that the start time for Sunday's Daytona 500 had been moved an hour earlier due to the threat of potential weather. The race will now start at 1:30 p.m. with the green flag set for 2:13 p.m.
- 6 a.m. - Most parking lots open (Lot 1, 3, 4, 6, 8). Lot 7 opens at 7 a.m. Lot 4A (motorcycles) opens at 8 a.m.
- 7 a.m. - Midway Opens
- 8:30 a.m. - Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Opens
- 9:30 a.m. - Daytona International Speedway venue opens
- 1:30 p.m. - Country singer Miranda Lambert performs Daytona 500 pre-race concert
- New time:1:30 p.m. - Daytona 500 begins with national anthem, pace car, and grand marshal
- 2:13 p.m. - Green flag
The Source: The information is from NASCAR