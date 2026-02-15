Daytona 500: Starting lineup, weather forecast, how to watch live

The Brief The 68th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. The race is set to start at 1:30 p.m. on FOX 35 and FOX. It was moved up an hour due to the potential threat of weather late Sunday night. Forecast: Sunny and windy to start. Chance of strong, severe thunderstorms late Sunday night, 7 p.m. - midnight.



The Daytona 500 is here – and so are the drivers and the fans! It's the 68th running of the Daytona 500 at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Florida!

Who will win the 2026 Daytona 500? What's the starting lineup? Will the rain stay away in time to finish the race without delays?

Here's everything you need to know about the Daytona 500: Starting lineup, weather forecast, and how to watch live on FOX 35 and FOX 35.

When is the Daytona 500? How can I watch live?

The Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on FOX 35, FOX, FOX Sports, and streamed on the FOX One app.

The race was pushed up an hour earlier (from 2:30 p.m.) due to the threat of potential rain later in the day.

Daytona 500 Weather Forecast

The Daytona 500's start time was pushed to 1:30 p.m. (an hour earlier) due to the threat of severe weather later Sunday afternoon and evening. FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the hour-by-hour forecast.

Daytona 500 starting lineup, positions

Kyle Busch – No. 8 Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe – No. 19 Toyota

Joey Logano – No. 22 Ford

Chase Elliott – No. 9 Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney – No. 12 Ford

Carson Hocevar – No. 77 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon – No. 3 Chevrolet

Kyle Larson – No. 5 Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Ford

Michael McDowell – No. 71 Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek – No. 42 Toyota

Christopher Bell – No. 20 Toyota

Shane van Gisbergen – No. 97 Chevrolet

Josh Berry – No. 21 Ford

Daniel Suárez – No. 7 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – No. 47 Chevrolet

Casey Mears – No. 66 Ford

Todd Gilliland – No. 34 Ford

Ryan Preece – No. 60 Ford

Ty Gibbs – No. 54 Toyota

Alex Bowman – No. 48 Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Toyota

Cole Custer – No. 41 Chevrolet

Erik Jones – No. 43 Toyota

Noah Gragson – No. 4 Ford

Tyler Reddick – No. 45 Toyota

Bubba Wallace – No. 23 Toyota

Riley Herbst – No. 35 Toyota

Corey Heim – No. 67 Toyota

Zane Smith – No. 38 Ford

Jimmie Johnson – No. 84 Toyota

Connor Zilisch – No. 88 Chevrolet

Cody Ware – No. 51 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon – No. 10 Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger – No. 16 Chevrolet

Austin Cindric – No. 2 Ford

Ross Chastain – No. 1 Chevrolet

BJ McLeod – No. 78 Chevrolet

William Byron – No. 24 Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier – No. 40 Chevrolet

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Ford

NASCAR said Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chebrolet, initially qualified for the Daytona 500 in Duel 2, but was later disallowed due to a failure in a post-Duel inspection.

Are tickets still available?

The race is considered to be sold out, according to NASCAR and Daytona officials. Re-sold tickets may be available on secondary market websites, like StubHub, SeatGeek, and other similar sites.

"The DAYTONA 500 continues to be a national moment and cultural landmark woven into the fabric of American sport and identity," said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway, in a statement.

"The demand for fans to experience NASCAR is at an all-time high and their continued support of the sport starts at DAYTONA. With drivers competing for another record purse of over $31 million in the 68th running of The Great American Race, the history books will be rewritten once again at The World Center of Racing."

This year's record-setting purse: $31,045,575

More than $31 million is up for grabs in the Daytona 500 – setting a record for the largest purse in the history of the Daytona 500 race.

How long is the race?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race held at Daytona International Speedway. Since Daytona's track is 2.5 miles along, professional NASCAR drivers will complete 200 laps around the track, with the winner crossing the finish line to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

The first Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway was held on Feb. 22, 1959, in front of more than 41,000 spectators, according to the Speedway's website. Today, more than 100,000 people can reportedly fill the grand stands at the Speedway.

Who is singing the national anthem?

That hasn't been announced yet.

Here are previous singers:

2020: Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello

2021: Technical Sergeant Sam Allen

2022: Trace Adkins

2023: Breland

2024: 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus

2025: Technical Sgt. Michael J. Aiello

Country singer Miranda Lambert is set to perform the pre-race concert.

Who is the Grand Marshal?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will serve at the 2026 Grand Marshal.

Hollywood actor Kurt Russell will serve as the honorary pace car driver.

How does the Daytona 500 work?

A total of 41 drivers will ultimately compete in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. Thirty-seven drivers are locked in – and eight drivers will compete for four remaining spots through a series of duels and qualifying races.

The race itself is divided into 3 stages:

Stage 1: 65 laps

Stage 2: 70 laps

Stage 3: 70 laps

Daytona 500 Schedule & Hours

Editor's note: On Saturday, NASCAR officials announced that the start time for Sunday's Daytona 500 had been moved an hour earlier due to the threat of potential weather. The race will now start at 1:30 p.m. with the green flag set for 2:13 p.m.

6 a.m. - Most parking lots open (Lot 1, 3, 4, 6, 8). Lot 7 opens at 7 a.m. Lot 4A (motorcycles) opens at 8 a.m.

7 a.m. - Midway Opens

8:30 a.m. - Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Opens

9:30 a.m. - Daytona International Speedway venue opens

1:30 p.m. - Country singer Miranda Lambert performs Daytona 500 pre-race concert

New time:1:30 p.m. - Daytona 500 begins with national anthem, pace car, and grand marshal

2:13 p.m. - Green flag