Florida in projected path of system that is likely to become Tropical Storm Laura

Things have become very active in the tropics: FOX 35 News is watching three systems in the Atlantic -- and Florida is in the path of one of them.

Tropical Depression 13 is located well to the East of the Windward Islands, moving generally on a west-northwest track over the next few days. The depression will continue gaining intensity, likely becoming named storm "Laura" on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The current forecast track cone of uncertainty brings the storm closer to Florida longer term. Still a bit early in the game to assess local impacts as the storm track will change over the coming days.

According the 8 a.m. update from the NHC, Tropical Depression 13 is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for:

St. Maarten

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

We're advising residents of Central Florida to stay aware of this system and monitor the latest forecasts and possible impacts here on the Peninsula.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave is moving west through the Central Caribbean and a second strong wave is exiting Western Africa, moving into the Atlantic.

The current flurry of tropical activity is certainly expected as we're now approaching the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season. It looks like the remainder of August through at least mid-September will feature more storms as conditions in the tropics and close to home remain primed up.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

