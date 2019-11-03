Finally fall! Cold front brings temperatures in Central Florida down to the 40s

On Sunday morning, Central Florida residents woke up to temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s.

A cold front moved through Central Florida on Sunday, dropping temperatures throughout the region. Orlando experienced a low of 67, while cities like Gainesville experienced a low of 47. Highs are only expected to reach the mid-70's to low 80's on Sunday.

There are no rain chances for Sunday, but this will change. Rain chances will increase during the week.

"There's a large swath of above-normal rainfall along the Flagler, Volusia and Brevard County coasts and just offshore. I wouldn't be surprised to see one to two o inches of rain this week along and east of the St. Johns River," FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin said.

Humidity and temperatures are also expected to rise back up after Sunday night. Wake-up temperatures on Monday will be back in the 60's.

"A high consensus of computer forecast guidance shows temperatures this week will be mainly above normal here, with the cooler air trapped well northwest. Winds this week will be off the Atlantic, increasing our humidity as well," Tomlin added.

Central Florida is not expected to see another cold front until next week. GFS models show a strong cold front arriving next Wednesday. If this holds, widespread 40s would occur across most of Central Florida, with 30s in north Central Florida. Frost could even be an issue for Alachua and Marion County.

November is said to typically be a quiet month for the tropics. The National Hurricane Center's five-day outlook shows no new areas of possible tropical development through the next five days.

