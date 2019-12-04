Favorable weather for Falcon 9 launch on Wednesday

It will be sunny and cool for the Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Wednesday afternoon.

After a chilly start in the low 50s, afternoon high temperatures will climb to the mid-60s along the Space Coast.

Winds will be out of the west northwest around 10 mph.

This is SpaceX’s 19th operational Dragon resupply flight to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for 12:51 PM.

In the event of a delay, the next possible launch opportunity is at 12:29 p.m. Thursday.