Disturbance off Central Florida causes coastal flooding, strong winds

While several tropical storms and a hurricane moves through the tropics, a disturbance right off the coast of Central Florida is causing heavy rain, strong winds, and rough surf.

TROPICAL STORM BETA

Tropical Storm Beta is moving slowly west-northwestward towards the Texas coast. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory that it is just about 200 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

They said that Beta currently has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph and little change in strength is forecasted. It should weaken after moving inland.

Beta is expected to make landfall on the coast of Texas on Monday.

HURRICANE TEDDY

Hurricane Teddy is reportedly moving west-northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to approach Bermuda on Sunday night, passing east of the island on Monday.

The NHC said that Teddy currently has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. It is forecasted to remain a powerful hurricane through Monday, becoming a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.

TROPICAL STORM WILFRED

Tropical Storm Wilfred is located about 1,200 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph, the NHC said.

It also is said to have maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Weakening is anticipated and the storm could dissipate on Sunday.

OTHER SYSTEMS

There are two other disturbances moving through the tropics.

The first one is located a few hundred miles south of the Azores and is producing showers. The NHC expects the system to start moving eastward in a couple of days and it could become tropical or subtropical. It has a 60 percent chance of development.

The other disturbance is located just off the eastern coast of Central Florida. It is a small low-pressure system and is producing a small area of thunderstorms near the coast. It is expected to move inland over Florida on Sunday and significant development is not anticipated by the NHC. It has just a 10 percent chance of formation.

The latter disturbance is causing strong winds, heavy rain, and rough surf along the coast. A coastal flood warning is in effect from Flagler to Brevard County. Beaches could see life-threatening rip currents with large breaking waves between 6 to 10 feet. In addition, northeast winds are picking up and gusts could reach over 35 mph.

Significant coastal flooding is already happening and is expected to continue on Sunday.

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Edgewater picked up 8.76 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to data released by the National Weather Service. In New Smyrna Beach, 6.61 inches of rain was reported, and Mims picked up 4.25 inches.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has blown through the entire list of names for storms and has moved onto the Greek alphabet for any other storms that develop. The last time this backup list of names was used was in 2005. There were 28 named storms that year.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

