Cool temperatures, sunny skies on tap for weekend in Central Florida

It looks to be a cooler weekend with slight showers in areas around Central Florida after the passing of the storm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are on tap through the overnight tonight. A few showers will try and sneak their way onto the east coast shores but will fizzle out very quickly and bring in some light rain to Flagler and Volusia County beaches. Lows will be in the mid 60s on Saturday.

REST OF THIS WEEKEND: Calm and cool! Finally getting a break from the tropical weather as high pressure takes hold of the Southeast bringing in cooler and drier air into the region. Only a few scattered showers will make their way onto the east coast beaches through Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s and humidity will stay low.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will push in across Florida, being much cooler air and drier air across central Florida. temperatures in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday will drop to the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will stay low all through next week and humidity will cut down significantly. Threat update: Still seeing significant power outages. Hopefully, the calm weather will allow linemen to work on restoring the power.

With high pressure taking hold, we will see cooler air pushing into the region. Breezy conditions will persist along the beaches and this will also assist in the strong rip currents along the east coast beaches. Wave heights will also be large and breaking through next week.

Rivers and lakes are cresting, especially in areas along the St. Johns River. Because of the flooding still in neighborhoods the water will have to recede somewhere and this will allow water bodies across our region will be on the rise and posing another flooding threat especially in areas along the St. Johns River. The river will crest Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.