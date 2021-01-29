Cool and comfortable Friday, warmer weekend

After a chilly start, it will be a cool and comfortable end to the work week, with afternoon high temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s.

It will be another cold night in the 40s across Central Florida, but temperatures will begin to warm up this weekend.

By Sunday, temperatures will climb to the mid-and-upper 70s ahead of our next cold front.

The front will bring rain showers to Central Florida on Monday morning, with colder air settling in behind it.

By Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will struggle to hit 60 degrees.