Comfortable temperatures expected for the first day of Spring

Happy first day of spring Central Florida!

The weather will be comfortable with afternoon highs in the upper-70s across the interior and low-70s along the coast.

If you are heading out to the theme parks, beach, or the Winter Park Sidewalk Arts Festival, don't forget your sunscreen. Even though temperatures won't be as warm as yesterday, the UV Index remains high.

As for your beach forecast, there is a moderate risk for rip currents, so make sure you swim near an open lifeguard stand.

The next three days will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are on the rise as well. By the middle of the week, temperatures will be just shy of 90 degrees.

The next big thing is a front moving into Central Florida by the middle of the week. Shower and thunderstorm activity will be increasing.

Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the radar right on your cell phone.

