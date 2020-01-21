Coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday night for Central Florida, freeze watches and warning issued

Some of the coldest air of the Winter so far is currently riding freely into all of Florida.

The National Weather service has issued freeze warnings all across the Central and Northern parts of the Florida Peninsula as air temps drop to freezing or slightly below. The coldest temperatures will likely occur Wednesday morning as we approach sunrise.

As of right now, freeze warnings are in play for Alachua and Marion Counties until 10am Tuesday morning. Temperatures in both counties have been in the lower 30s all morning long. Widespread frost has also been reported in several locations. There are no active warnings for areas South of these two counties -- at least not yet!

RELATED: Bundle up! Here's what to do with your plants during cold weather

On Tuesday night, things change a bit as the coldest core of air arrives in Florida.

Freeze warnings late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning will include Alachua, Marion, Sumter, Citrus, Levy, Lake, Inland Volusia and inland Flagler. The warning means that temperatures will likely fall to freezing (32F) or less as we head into early Wednesday morning.

Advertisement



Notice the freeze line and how close it comes to Orange and Seminole Counties. It's a razor thin margin but, it looks like, at least right now, that Metro Orlando and the surrounding suburbs will avoid a true freeze late tonight into Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Water parks close as freezing temperatures invade Central Florida

Best practice in this situation is to cover up any tender plants on your property, bring in any outdoor plants and perhaps run the pool equipment, pumps and such overnight, especially in the freeze warning areas of concern.

Be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather App to get updates on watches and warnings for your area.