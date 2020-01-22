After frigid wind chills across Central Florida, 70s return Thursday

Floridians are waking up to sub-freezing wind chills on Wednesday, but warmer weather is on the horizon.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for all of East Central Florida until 9:00 AM.

The combination of northwest winds around 10mph, with cold temps are creating wind chills between 25 and 35 degrees.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 8:00 AM for Volusia, Flagler, Lake, Sumter, Marion and Alachua counties.

Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees before sunrise.

The sub-freezing temperatures will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Advertisement

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees in Orlando.

Winds will be breezy out of the north northwest around 10mph with higher gusts. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to the low 50s.

Winds will veer to the east northeast on Thursday, helping temperatures climb to the low 70s.

The normal or average afternoon high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 71 degrees.

Expect above-normal heat by Friday, when temperatures top off in the mid-and-upper 70s.

Be sure to have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded to be the first to know the conditions for your area.