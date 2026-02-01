Orlando power outages: maps, numbers, restoration estimates

Thousands of people have lost power as bitter cold and freezing temperatures hit Orlando and Central Florida. FOX 35 has been tracking reports of power outages and downed power lines, some due to strong winds and people using more electricity to heat their homes.

Florida power outage maps

Click the links below to see the number of outages reported at each company, as well as their estimated power restoration time.

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC)

Florida Power and Light Company (FPL)

Duke Energy

Kissimmee Utility Authority

What they're saying:

"Outages have primarily been the result of strong winds impacting local power lines and associated equipment. In addition, during extreme cold weather, home heating systems can use two to three times more electricity than air conditioning, which can place added strain on neighborhood equipment and contribute to localized outages." - Florida Power & Light

"We’re closely monitoring the windy conditions today and any impacts that may have to our system. The highest risk zone is actually along the west coast of Florida, where we could see wind gusts up to 35 - 40 mph today." - Duke Energy

A spokesperson for OUC told FOX 35 in a Zoom interview that Eagle Creek in Lake Nona was hit the hardest within their network. They're asking people to reduce their energy usage between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday, which is peak time, and to lower thermostat to 68 degrees.