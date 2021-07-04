4th of July Forecast: Will rain affect fireworks tonight?

Happy Fourth of July, East Central Florida!

The region has a hot and humid day ahead. Afternoon highs across the Orlando metro will near 90 degrees. The further north you travel, the slightly cooler it will be.

Cities from Orlando and south will have heat index readings into the triple digits. Make sure you and your family are staying hydrated at any outdoor events.

As for rain, showers and isolated storms will move from west to east across the peninsula. Our latest forecast model is showing any rain to have pushed offshore just in time for fireworks shows at night. It still could be a bit cloudy though so keep that in mind this evening.

"In our latest forecast modeling, you can see most of the rain – at least in the Orlando metro – will be clearing by 8 p.m, 8:30 p.m.," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said. "That's great news for any of the firework shows that you were planning on attending."

Enjoy your Independence Day!

