1 injured following boat crash at Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade, officials say

One person was injured after two boats collided at the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday night, according to officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Officials were called out to the event around 8:30 p.m. and found one person injured from the crash.

Organizers from the event said the driver of one of the boats in the crash was not registered in this year's parade.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be investigating the crash.

Event organizers also said they intend to fully cooperate with law enforcement.