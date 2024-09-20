Where to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, other NFL games: Week 3

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Bucs are 2-0 in the regular season, defeating Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions. The Broncos are 0-2, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in week 1, and Pittsburgh Steelers in week 2. You can watch the game on FOX 35 Orlando or in the FOX Sports app.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a nice start in the 2024 NFL regular season, defeating both the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions to be 2-0 ahead of week 3.

The Bucs are back home at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to take on the Denver Broncos, who are 0-2 for the season, after losing to the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bucs hope to continue their record to 3-0, while the Broncos will be looking for their first win of the season.

You can watch the Bucs-Broncos game on FOX 35 Orlando. The game starts at 1 p.m. FOX NFL Sunday begins at noon.

Where to watch: Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 4 p.m ET (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024-2025 season schedule

Week 1: Washington Commanders (home)

Week 2: Detroit Lions (away)

Week 3: Denver Broncos (home)

Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles (home)

Week 5: Atlanta Falcons (away)

Week 6: New Orleans Saints (away)

Week 7: Baltimore Ravens (home)

Week 8: Atlanta Falcons (home)

Week 9: Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Week 10: San Francisco 49ers (home)

Week 11: Bye week

Week 12: New York Giants (away)

Week 13: Carolina Panthers (away)

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders (home)

Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Week 16: Dallas Cowboys (away)

Week 17: Carolina Panthers (home)

Week 18: New Orleans Saints (home)

Editor's note: This station is owned by FOX.