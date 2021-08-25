Young track star chasing her dreams in Florida

D’Asia Duncan is one of the top athletes in her sport.

At 13-years-old, she already holds three AAU records – two in hurdling events and one in the pentathlon.

"It definitely motivates me to do the best that I absolutely can," Duncan said.

Duncan wanted to take her game to the next level. So, she convinced her mom to make the big move last year.

"For track, the competition. I like it a lot more. There’s a lot more competition," Duncan said.

D’Asia didn’t find an AAU team to compete with this past season. Now her mom coaches her, despite never running track.

"If I don’t know a sport, I study it. We learn together…if I can back it up with facts as to why we should be training this way, she’s going to listen," Marilyn Duncan said.

It’s worked out for D’Asia so far. She brought home gold in the 100-meter hurdles and pentathlon at AAU Nationals.

"She knows my mindset. She knows how I’m thinking. If I need to work on something, she knows how to tell me.

D’Asia is only an 8th grader, but she already has her eyes set on landing a collegiate track scholarship and spot on the Olympic team.

