World Series Game 6: Houston Astros hope to bring it home against Washington Nationals

The Houston Astros could clinch their second World Series title in three years if they win Wednesday night’s Game 6 against the Washington Nationals.

The Astros lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and will be battling it out back at home in Minute Maid Park.

As for the lineup in Game 6, Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki is out again. He’s missed the last two games because of a hip flexor strain.

Houston is sticking with the same lineup it used for Game 2.

The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf and has a team batting average of .235 this postseason. Jose Altuve leads them with an average of .353, including 11 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Nationals are 43-38 on the road and the team has a percentage of .382 this postseason. Juan Soto leads them with a mark of .536, including seven extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

In the first two games at Minute Maid Park last week, the Nationals outscored the Astros 17-7, but after the travel day Houston came in 19-3 over the Nats.

This is the first time the road team has won the first five games since 1996, when the Braves rocked the New York Yankees by a combined 16-1 in two games.

Home teams are 43-24 in Game 6, winning five of the last six. The exception was 2016, when the Cubs overcame a 3-1 Series deficit and took the final two games in Cleveland for their first championship since 1908.

Watch Game 6 at 8:07 p.m. EST Wednesday on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.