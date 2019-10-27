What to know in Game 5 of the World Series
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals are tied with the Houston Astros 2-2 heading into Game 5 after World Series baseball returned to the nation’s capital for the first time since 1933.
The Fall Classic heads into Sunday's pivotal Game 5 all even at two games apiece after the Astros beat the Nationals 8-1 on Saturday night for their second victory in a row in Washington. It's the fifth time the road team has won each of the first four World Series games.
HOW AND WHEN TO WATCH:
Game 5 of the World Series kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Check your local FOX station for the start time in your area.
PITCHING PROBABLES:
Houston: Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA in the regular season)
Washington: Max Scherzer was slated to start Game 5, but was a late scratch due to issue in his neck area. Joe Ross will start for the Nationals tonight. Ross, 26, was 4-4 in the regular season with a 5.48 ERA. Ross only started 9 games while playing in a total of 27 games this season, striking out 57 batters in 64 innings.
WORLD SERIES:
Washington and Houston are tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series.
BOTTOM LINE:
Washington will host Houston in Game 5 of the World Series.
The Nationals were 50-31 in home games during the regular season. Washington has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has led them with an average of .325, including six extra-base hits and nine RBIs.
The Astros have gone 47-34 away from home. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .370 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with a mark of .717, including nine extra-base hits and eight RBIs.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS:
Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra-base hits and is batting .319.
Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 179 hits and is batting .311.
Nationals Injuries: Max Scherzer: (neck), Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).
Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).
Tonight's lineups
Houston Astros lineup
1 - George Springer CF
2 - Jose Altuve 2B
3 - Michaelk Brantley RF
4 - Alex Bregman 3B
5 - Yuli Gurriel 1B
6 - Yordan Alvarez LF
7 - Carlos Correa SS
8 - Martin Maldonado C
9 - Gerrit Cole RHP
Washington Nationals lineup
1 - Trea Turner SS
2 - Adam Eaton RF
3 - Anthony Rendon 3B
4 - Juan Soto LF
5 - Howie Kendrick 2B
6 - Ryan Zimmerman 1B
7 - Victor Robles CF
8 - Yan Gomes C
9 - Joe Ross SP
You can watch all the 2019 World Series action on your local FOX station. Check your local listings.