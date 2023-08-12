UCF wraps up week two of fall camp

UCF wrapped up week two of fall camp with their second scrimmage on Saturday.

The scrimmage wasn’t open to the media.

However head coach Gus Malzahn said the team focused on running the ball and stopping the run.

"Overall, I thought our guys responded well and it was really good work. I’m really hoping right now we can start putting the pieces of the puzzle," Malzahn said.

Malzahn and his coaching staff have plenty to choose from.

There’s depth in every position group, especially the defensive line.

"It’s been a lot different because we have so many guys now who can come in and make a big-time play…guys who can just come in and make impact plays in the game," redshirt senior defensive tackle Ricky Barber said.

The Big 12 is known for having some of the most explosive offenses in college football.

In preps for the upcoming season, UCF’s defense is getting good reps against their own offense.

"Everybody do their job, everybody just stays disciplined and just go to make the plays you’re supposed to make," Barber said.

Malzahn said during Saturday’s scrimmage, players showed lots of intensity, making big plays all over.

So far, the ‘most improved’ goes to the offensive line.

"There’s going to be a lot of big guys up front. New competition. So I feel like we’re ready for it and this group, it’s special because all the new transfers, all the new freshmen. It seems like they’ve been here for here," fifth-year senior offensive lineman Lakoahi Pauole said.

The Knights will focus on executing more plays as they inch closer to the first game of the season.