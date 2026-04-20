Wildfires disrupt travel, strand train passengers, prompt evacuations across Florida

The Brief Wildfires across North Florida halted trains and disrupted travel, with more than 200 passengers stranded for over 24 hours near DeLand. Another brush fire in Lake County has prompted voluntary evacuations in Umatilla. Officials warn of worsening fire conditions with little rain ahead.



Wildfires burning across North and Central Florida are disrupting travel and prompting emergency declarations, as officials warn conditions could worsen.

The fires have already halted train service and left hundreds of passengers stranded for hours.

What we know:

Officials say multiple wildfires are burning across the region, including in Alachua County, where a state of emergency has been declared. Additional fires are active in Clay County and Putnam County, with two major blazes reported just miles apart.

The fires forced Amtrak to halt some routes, including Train 98, the Silver Meteor, which runs from Miami to New York City.

More than 200 passengers were stranded for over 24 hours near DeLand after the train encountered wildfire conditions along the tracks.

Passengers reported deteriorating conditions onboard, including overflowing toilets, limited food and water, and some running out of medication. Emergency responders boarded the train to assist at least one passenger experiencing chest pains.

Another brush fire in Umatilla had burned about 120 acres and was roughly 70% contained, officials said. Voluntary evacuations were issued in some areas as a precaution. Lake County residents are advised to avoid the area of Wiygul Road.

"Lake County Fire Rescue crews, as well as Umatilla Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service, are on scene working to contain the fire and ensure public safety," authorities said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long travel disruptions will continue or when all affected passengers will reach their destinations.

Officials have not detailed the full extent of damage caused by the fires or how quickly they can be contained.

What they're saying:

Passengers described a chaotic and distressing experience.

"I feel very trapped. You don’t abandon your passengers," one rider said.

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Another passenger, overcome with emotion, described the situation as "a horrible" ordeal after spending more than a day stuck onboard.

Amtrak said it plans to refund passengers and offer travel vouchers, though some travelers are questioning whether additional costs — such as missed hotels or events — will be reimbursed.

Timeline:

The train departed Miami around 7 a.m. Sunday and was scheduled to arrive in New York by late Monday morning. Instead, it was halted after encountering wildfire conditions between Clay and Putnam counties.

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By late Monday morning, passengers were still onboard near DeLand before the train eventually returned to a station, where some disembarked.

What's next:

The FOX 35 Storm Team warns that fire conditions could worsen due to high winds and low humidity. Much of the Florida peninsula is under a fire weather warning, signaling a high risk for rapid fire spread.

Rain chances remain low for at least the next week, increasing concern that fires could continue or expand.