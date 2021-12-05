UCF to face off against UF in Tampa at Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is headed for battle against the University of Florida (UF) two days before Christmas.

UCF is facing off against the UF at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The game is happening on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

In a statement, UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn said, "We're excited to be playing in the Gasparilla Bowl against a quality in-state opponent like Florida. This is a great opportunity for our fans being right down the road at a place our program has had a lot of success. We're really looking forward to heading over to Tampa."

Tickets can be purchased here. The stadium can hold over 40,000 people.

For additional information, visit UCF's website.

