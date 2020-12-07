UCF headed to Boca Raton Bowl against yet to be announced opponent

article

The UCF football team is headed to the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

UCF (6-3) will meet an opponent yet to be determined — likely an Atlantic Coast Conference team — at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the 30,000-seat FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

A limited public sale of tickets is expected at a later date, with pandemic protocols in place.

The game has been approved for 20% stadium capacity.

A news release from UCF said donors and season ticketholders will receive information Wednesday morning from the UCF Ticket Office.