This weekend’s USFL games: Top teams in the league battle in Week 4

Two of the USFL’s top teams battle this weekend in a primetime showdown. The Birmingham Stallions (3-0) take on the Tampa Bay Bandits (2-1) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 7 on FOX.

The key matchup to watch will be the play of Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith and Bandits QB Jordan Ta'amu.

Birmingham is quickly becoming the team to beat, and they want to keep their winning streak going. Tampa Bay comes into the matchup riding the momentum of an impressive 9-point comeback victory over the Houston Gamblers last week.

The undefeated Birmingham Stallions battle the Tampa Bandits this weekend on FOX. (FOX Sports)

The Stallions are getting excellent play from their defense led by linebacker Scooby Wright III who will look to put constant pressure on Ta'amu.

USFL 2022 Week 4 Schedule:

Week 4 (May 6-8):

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions-7 p.m. ET, May 7, FOX and streaming on FOX Sports app

Philadelphia Stars vs. Michigan Panthers-10 p.m. ET, May 6, FS1 and streaming on FOX Sports app

New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers-2:30 p.m. ET, May 7, Peacock

Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers-3 p.m. ET, May 8, NBC

USFL Team Standings heading into Week 4

North Division-W-L

New Jersey Generals (2-1)

Philadelphia Stars (1-2)

Michigan Panthers (1-2)

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3)

South Division-W-L

Birmingham Stallions (3-0)

New Orleans Breakers (2-1)

Tampa Bay Bandits (2-1)

Houston Gamblers (1-2)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

