Showdown in Sanford: Historic rivals have rematch in state playoffs

Lake Mary and Seminole – two historic rivals playing for a chance to advance in the playoffs Friday night.

There’s a lot on the line. These teams have worked really hard all season to kind of reach the pinnacle right here," Seminole County School District spokesperson, Michael Lawrence, said.

The district is expecting a sell-out crowd. With emotions high, it wants to make sure things stay family-friendly. That’s why principals from both schools sent out emails to parents detailing new safety measures.

Seminole and Lake Mary fans have to enter and leave from separate gates. Also, the two fan bases are required to stay on their designated side before, during, and after the game. That includes when using the restroom and going to the concession stand.

"We want to make sure both sides have fun. Cheer on their teams, but are there for the right reasons. Which is to cheer on players who’ve worked so hard to get to this point," Lawrence said.

FOX 35 spoke with a couple of Lake Mary fans who say things got a little heated between Seminole and Lake Mary fans on the visitor’s side last time the teams met in October.

Seminole High School’s principal tells us there might have been a few fans going back and forth. But overall, there were no problems and no one had to get kicked out of the game.

Seminole fans tell FOX 35 that keeping fans separated is probably for the best.

"They’re very passionate obviously. So we’re just very excited for Friday," Lawrence said.

Lake Mary at Seminole is our FOX 35 game of the week. The kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m.

