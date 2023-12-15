Severe weather impacting PNC Championship in Florida isn't phasing players

Golfers teed it up for the PNC Championship’s Pro-Am on Thursday.

There were windy conditions out on the course. It’s only expected to get worse throughout the weekend.

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, wind gusts and rain are expected to ramp up Saturday night.

But the possibility of inclement weather isn’t phasing players.

"I think everybody’s going to have some kind of problem dealing with the wind if it starts to gust a lot. But I think we’ll be okay," defending PNC Champion Vijay Singh told reporters.

The PNC Championship is a two-day tournament. It starts on Saturday.

Past major champions get to team up with a family member for the competition.

"Golf is bigger than yourself. It’s nice to kind of take a step back from being by yourself and have a teammate. And have someone that you can enjoy 18 holes with or 36 holes with," Nelly Korda said.

Tournament officials tell FOX 35 that they’re monitoring weather conditions and will make a decision about Saturday and Sunday once they have more information.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie will play in Friday’s pro-am.