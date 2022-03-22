Vikings agree to terms with former Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith

article

The Minnesota Vikings appear to have made a move in free agency that could make their defensive line among the best in the NFL for the 2022 season.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that they've agreed to terms with edge rusher/outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith. Smith posted to his Instagram story on Monday that was visiting the Vikings at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

According to multiple reports, he’s coming to Minnesota on a three-year deal with a base value of $42 million, and worth up to $47 million. Smith was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 and spent four seasons there before joining the Green Bay Packers as a free agent in 2019.

Smith started 32 games for the Packers between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, both Pro Bowl years, and had a combined 26 sacks those two seasons. Smith played just one game last season, missing most of the year after suffering a back injury that required surgery. He played 18 defensive snaps and made one tackle in the 2021 season opener. He did not play again until the NFC Divisional Playoffs, getting one tackle and one sack in 19 defensive snaps.

He was second team All-Pro in 2020 after getting 12.5 sacks.

Smith is one of five players in the NFL to post two seasons of at least 12.5 sacks in the last three years. The others? Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson and Cameron Jordan.

Smith now becomes teammates with defensive end Danielle Hunter, and the duo should make life miserable for opposing offenses in 2022. Hunter, who received an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday, became the fastest player in NFL history to at least 50 career sacks in his first five seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having neck surgery, and played just seven games last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Advertisement

Smith joins Harrison Phillips and Jordan Hicks as free agent signings for the new-look Vikings 3-4 defense, which will be led by Ed Donatell. Smith will now face his former team, the Packers, at least twice next season.